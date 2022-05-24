William (Bill) McNeel, 78

William (Bill) McNeel, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home, Tuesday, May 11, 2022.
Bill was born August 31, 1943 to Eugene and Christine (Stephens) McNeel.
Bill joined the Navy right after graduation and was on the USS Kitty Hawk (CVA-63) during the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the Navy, Bill went to work for Missouri Power and Light, later becoming Ameren Electric Company, which became his lifelong career. Many of Bill’s friends referred to him jokingly as “high bill” due to their electric bill.
Bill and his wife, Kay Southwick, were married in November 1979.
He loved his family and enjoyed playing jokes on his close friends.
Bill and Kay moved to St. Louis for ten years with the company, then to San Diego for another ten years after Bill retired. They returned to the Liberty area where they have resided since moving back from California.
Bill enjoyed going to Las Vegas after retiring and did so often.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John McNeel.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Mark McNeel, Scott (Angie) McKown, Amy McKown Kane; grandchildren, Lacy (Zac) Wiehe, Ryan McNeel, Tyler McKown, Cameron Kane; great-grandchild, Colt Wiehe.
Cremation and Military Honors under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Military Honors will be 11:00 AM June 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
A remembrance of Bill’s life will be held in June at the home he shared with Kay.
