William “Bill” Patrick passed away suddenly on December 1, 2022. He was enjoying a nice evening with a friend and his family and friends are grateful that he was not alone.
Bill was born on April 15, 1949 in Dallas, Texas to Thelma and William Patrick, and later moved to Minnesota. His dad passed away in an auto accident, leaving his mom alone to raise his sister and brothers, Beverly (Ted) French, Lou (Robin) Patrick, Todd (Teresa) Patrick, and Ted (Sara) French.
Bill graduated from Northfield High School and later earned his Business Degree at Campbell University in North Carolina.
Bill was passionate about our country, our Constitution, and preserving freedom. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 1967 and promptly volunteered to fight communism in Vietnam. Bill was a courier in the most dangerous parts of Vietnam and later served as Recoilless Rifle and Base coordinator in the Dong Ha region. Bill was honorably discharged in May 1969 and received numerous distinguished decorations, medals, and ribbons.
After Vietnam, Bill worked many years for the Burlington Northern Railroad. However, his love of country prevailed, and Bill served his country again. Bill served in the Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 1982 to 1986 in the 82nd Airborne Infantry division. Due to his stellar performance, he was invited and attended Ronald Reagan’s Presidential inauguration. He received high decorations and awards for his valor.
Bill finished out his military career in the United States Army Reserves where he met his beloved band of brothers: John Tripp, Barry Brightwell, Russell Underwood, and James Kipper.
Bill was married in January 1971 to Carole Pepper Nelson (Carole Eulinger) and together they raised 3 children, primarily on Minnesota and Missouri farms. Bill was immensely proud of his children and loved them very much. After his first marriage ended, Bill experienced love again with wife, Becky Patrick and later, his significant other, Debbie Ballin. Although Bill was single when he passed away, he remained close to all three woman and cared for them deeply.
Bill lived life to the fullest. He loved the great outdoors and had many adventures. He enjoyed studying history and was a walking, talking encyclopedia. He loved good times with friends and family, alongside a cold beer, or two. He enjoyed laughing and visiting with his brothers Buddy and Teddy. Bill loved his dogs, one of them being his beloved German Shepherd, Dog. In honor of Dog’s service and love of Bill, Dog’s remains will be interred with Bill. Bill believed in his salvation through Jesus Christ and lives on “healthy, wealthy, and wise” forever more eternity. Semper Fi!
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Boyd Patrick and Thelma (Dick) Tuma, his sister Beverly, his brother Todd, and other friends and family.
Bill is survived by his children, Billy Patrick and Melissa (Leonard) Miller, step-daughter Katrina Nelson, bother, Lou (Robin) Patrick, brother Ted (Sara) French, grandchildren, Jordan (Nick) Hale, Shannon (Sabrina) Todd, Caleb Patrick, Brendon Nelson, several great-grandchildren, nieces, and his “adopted family” (Ed and Stephanie Sybert).
A celebration of life memorial service will be held in the Spring. More details will be provided by the family.
Memorial contributions: VFW #9997 ~ Blue Ridge Memorial