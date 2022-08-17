William "Bill" Wayne Asbell, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at a local nursing home.
Bill was born on February 5, 1932 to Aiery and Gertrude Asbell in Burlington Jct., MO.
He graduated from Burlington Jct., High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University before joining the Navy.
After discharge from the Navy, he began working at Westab where he met the love of his life Arlene.
They married in March of 1957. To this union were born a son Mark and daughter Michelle.
After spending his entire career with Westab and later Mead, he retired.
In 1995, Arlene passed. He later married Josephine Flach and they were married for 16 years prior to her death.
He remarried again to Maureen White, who preceded him in death after 6 years of marriage.
Bill spent his last years with his family and adopted family at Wathena Healthcare.
Bill loved to travel and spend time with family.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dean and his three wives.
He is survived by a son, Mark (David) Asbell, Minneapolis, MN; a daughter Michelle (Louis) Schultz, Stewartsville MO; grandchildren, Erin (Jake) Heston, Grimes, IA; Brent (Morgan) Schultz, Liberty MO and Hunter Schultz, St Joseph MO; 3 great grandsons Kal, Kaison and Jax; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 AM with funeral services to follow at 12 PM. Interment with Full Military Honors at Memorial Park.