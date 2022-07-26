William (Billy) D Fasching, 62, of St Joseph, MO, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 30,
2022 at KU Medical Medical Center. He was born February 18, 1960 in St Joseph, MO to Arlene Fasching and the late William J. Fasching. In December of 2012, he became engaged to the love of his life, Debbie York, and she survives of the home. Into this relationship Billy gained Debbie’s 4 children, and their spouses, and was Papa Bill to 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Billy graduated from Mid-Buchanan R-V school, and he was employed at Gray Manufacturing for 27 years. In 2019 he received a gold watch for 25 years of service from them. Billy loved spending time with Debbie, his family, and friends, as well as his dog, Rudy. He loved giving rides in his golf cart to the kids, and loved having Fasching family reunions, and occasional bonfires for anyone that wanted to come. Billy liked talking to people and never met a stranger. He developed a passion for antique cars from his father, and restored one of his father’s cars, a 1930 Franklin, in 2018. Billy was able to give his father a ride in it right before his father’s passing. Billy was kind-hearted and especially devoted to the women in his life; his partner,
Debbie, and his mother, Arlene. Billy was preceded in death by his father, William J Fasching.
Survivors include: partner, Debbie York, of the home; mother, Arlene Fasching, St Joseph;
sister, Kathy (Bill) Vockery, Florida; niece, Kara Behan, Florida; and nephew, Phillip Behan,
Minnesota; 4 shared children and their spouses; 9 shared grandchildren, and 6 shared
great-grandchildren; aunt, Connie Fasching; numerous cousins and friends; and his faithful
companion, Rudy, who still waits at the window watching for him to come home.
There are no scheduled services at this time. A memorial “party” will be scheduled at a later
time per Billy’s wishes. He has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral
Home. Contributions may be made in Billy’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.