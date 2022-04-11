William D. "Bill" Munsell, 62, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 31,
He was born on July 26, 1959 in Williamsport Pennsylvania.
Bill married Diane Fuson on May 20, 2000. She survives him of the home.
He was preceded in death by his daughter; Caitlin Carol Munsell, and step-mother; Barbara Munsell,
He is survived by his daughter; Laura Eckenroth, and granddaughter; Amariah Jones, parents; Dan and Gloria Munsell, siblings; Barbara Springer and Steve Munsell, step-brother; Rick Tabatabai and extended family.
His hobbies included; antiques, flea markets and spending time at the beach.
Memorial Service and Live Streaming ; 11:00 AM (CDT), Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:00 AM prior to the service.