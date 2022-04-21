William "Day Jr." H. Stillman, Jr., 68, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born on April 19, 1953, in St. Joseph, MO to William "Day" Stillman, Sr. and Virginia (Brewer) Stillman. He graduated from Benton High School, and entered the United States Navy. He was a member of the former First Baptist Mount Union Church, and he believed that Jesus Christ is his Lord and Personal Savior. Day Jr. was preceded in death by his father, sister, Lisa Stillman, and granddaughter, Remyngton Stillman-Liddell. Survivors include: his mother, wife, Pat White Stillman, of St. Joseph, son, Ramone Stillman, daughter, Patrice Stillman (Matt), both of Kansas City, MO, siblings, Coleen Boone and Tim (Gina) Stillman, both of St. Joseph, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends from 10 am-11 am Saturday followed by Funeral services and public livestream: 11:00 am, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mary McDonald officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. Online livestream, condolence, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
