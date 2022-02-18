William E. “Bill” Purvis, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2022.
On September 17, 1926 he was born in Marion, Indiana to Espie G. and Louisiana (Sexton) Purvis. He moved to Missouri at age 12 and grew up on a tobacco farm near Weston.
Bill joined the US Navy at the age of 17 in 1943. After basic training in California, he went to Okinawa for 9 months on the USS Leedstown. He was discharged in May 1945.
Upon his return home, he married Alice Pope on June 22, 1946. She preceded him in death after 65 years of marriage in 2011.
Bill was an auctioneer since 1946. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Charity #331; Moila Temple Knights Templar; Mitchell Chapter 14 Ram; Past President and Governor of Downtown Sertoma; and a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. His genuine love for people was evidenced by his years of service within his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Steve Purvis; sister, Helen Wharton; and brother, Elmer Purvis.
Bill is survived by daughter, Virginia L. Deeken (Dave) of Heber City, Utah; grandson, Todd Deeken (Catherine) and great-grandson, Bodie of Park City, Utah; granddaughter, Aimee Deeken of London, England; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services at 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.