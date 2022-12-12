William Edward McManus

Bill was born in Easton, Mo at the family farm house to Joseph and Kathleen McManus. He lived most of his life in rural Buchanan and Andrew Counties. His later years he lived in St. Joseph. He attended Cornelius school and graduated from Easton High School. He was a dairy farmer, a Conklin dealer, owned B&B Used Tires and was a Certified Med Aide for Family Guidance.
He was involved with National Farmer Organization, Eagles Lodge, Savannah Sashayers, 4-H and was a Coach for his children's softball teams in Cosby, Mo. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing poker, tractor pulling , camping, vacationing with family and friends. He loved spending time with family. He was a natural story teller. He was our family historian.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Jim, Frank, Charles and John McManus, Sisters: Rita Reznik, Alice Valencia, Margaret Felling and Helen McManus. Son: Tom McManus, Grandson: Malcom McManus and great grandson: Zachary Davis.
Bill is survived by his wife Vickie their children Amy Negozio, Andy Negozio, Aaron Negozio, Cheryl Riggs(Don Jr), Connie Stanton(Ralph), Steve McManus, Doug McManus(Debbie), Janette Corwin(Stew), Pat McManus(Carol), 26 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Brother Michael McManus, sisters: Clare Decker, Eileen Blasi, Dorothy Burns, Mary Vanzant, Barbara Smith and Joann Keiter.
Visitation will be Dec 13, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Sidenfaden Chapel Funeral Home. Service will be Dec. 14 @ St. Mary Catholic Church with mass. Interment: St Mary's Cemetery, Hurlinger, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the St. Mary's Cemetery Association.