William James Gabbert
1954-2022
William James Gabbert, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home.
He was born October 10, 1954 in St. Joseph to William and Marilyn (Kline) Gabbert.
William was a 1972 graduate of Benton High School, then attended Missouri Western State University, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Gabbert; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Gabbert.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Browning; and siblings, Crystal Williams (Daniel), and Robert Gabbert. He will also be fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces, especially his great-niece Neva Bodenhammer.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.