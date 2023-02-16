William M. Gibson
1947-2023
William M. “Mike” Gibson, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
He was born January 14, 1947 to William Arthur and Dorothy Marie Gibson in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mike married Connie Jane Heimsoth on April 29, 1972 in Alma, Missouri.
Mike and Connie started Papa Murphy’s in 1999 and after many years of working, he retired due to health.
He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War from 1967-1969 and was honorably discharged.
Before moving to St. Joseph, he was a member of Mt. Calvary Church in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He was baptized March 30, 1947. Mike became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church once he moved to St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Arthur and Dorothy Marie Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Connie of the home; sons, Brian Gibson (Vaughndena) of Gladstone, Missouri, Kyle Gibson of Owasso, Oklahoma, Anthony Gibson (Flordilez) of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Jeffrey Gibson of Pompano Beach, Florida; sister, Cynthia Phillips (Mike) of Hillsoro, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Anderson (Dennis) and Cheryl Nelson (Tom); brothers-in-law, Leslie Heimsoth (Kathie) and David Heimsoth (T-Ann); grandchildren, Alessandra and Amelia Gibson.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Paul Lutheran School Scholarship or Camp Quality. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.