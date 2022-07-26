William R. Mooney, Jr., 76

William R. Mooney, Jr. (Bill) passed away June 21, 2022.
He was born Nov. 1, 1945, in Gloucester, New Jersey, to William R. Mooney and Regina E. (Kelly) Mooney.
He spent most of his life in St. Joseph. He Attended Eugene Field Elementary School and Graduated Central High School in 1964.
He served in the Army from 1964 to 1967. In 1970, he joined the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri National Guard and retired a Master Sergeant, in 1994. He was employed by St. Joseph Light and Power for 35 years. Bill was a MSHSAA official for 34 years, working high school games in St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri, as well as youth football in St. Joseph.
In his spare time, he was a ham (Amateur Radio operator). Cycling was a passion and he could be seen on his recumbent tricycle almost daily.
In 2018, Bill moved to Sun City West, Arizona. He became involved in the Corte Bella Veterans group.
Bill is survived by: his wife, Ruth, of 50+ years; his children: son, Michael C. Mooney, St. Joseph, daughter, Kelly Ponce (Nate), North Liberty, Iowa; his brother, Robert R. Mooney (Stef), St. Joseph; sister, Marilyn Armfield (Phil), Sun City West, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life is being planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial gifts made in his name to a charity of donor's choice.
His private memorial will be at 1 p.m. on July 20, 2022, at Meierhoffer Funeral home.