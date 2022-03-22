William Vernon Welch, 94, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Bill was born on August 30, 1927, in Parnell, MO, the 4th of 9 children to Frank I. and Christine B. (Waldeier) Welch.
His parents preceded him in death; also, his siblings: Durwood Sylvester, Herman Francis, Victor Alan, James (Jim) Marion, Bernard Joseph, Robert (Bobby) Ambrose, and Rose Marie; and his child: Judy Louise, in 1954.
Bill farmed all his life in the area. He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, MO, and also of the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO.
Bill kept busy working on the farm, and he even built his own house. He could fix things: his car, tractor, equipment, even his toaster, almost anything. He enjoyed music and singing to the radio. He was good at pool which he enjoyed playing with friends and family. He grew strawberries and other tree fruit. He loved his dog, Emme. He loved family gatherings and visiting, and spending time with his grandchildren.
His survivors include his 8 children: Sharon Kay, William Benjamin (Peggy), Daniel Franklin, Kirby Wayne (Theresa), Janet Marie (Phil) Meier, Patricia Gail (Kevin) Kolega, Diane Lynn, Scott Michael (Debra); his brother, Lawrence Edward; 27 grandchildren, and 9 step-grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and 12 step-great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends starting at 7:00 PM, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, and the parish and family Rosary will follow.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, MO. It was Bill’s wish to be cremated after the service.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Memorials can be directed to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell, MO, or to St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO.