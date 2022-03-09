Wilma Jean (Blanton) Nichols, 95

Wilma Jean (Blanton) Nichols, age 95, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph, MO, with her daughters by her side, and her angels guiding her to her eternal home.
Jean was born July 29, 1926, in Severance, Kansas to William Jesse and Grace Audrey (Frakes) Blanton. She was raised in Doniphan County, Kansas.
She married John Joseph ("Sonny") Nichols on July 7, 1945, in Troy, KS. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2006. They are now dancing together again.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers, one sister; daughter Agnes Cecelia (Aggie) Miller in 2005, infant son John Joseph, Jr. in 1945, son Gregory Alan Nichols in 2006, and daughter-in-law Sharyn in 2012.
Her son David Braun Nichols passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2022, while battling pancreatic cancer.
Survivors include daughters Barbara Ann Bigelow and Mary Margaret "PeeWee" Nichols; daughter-in-law Leslie D. (Koch) Nichols; six beloved grandchildren Angel M. Miller Perez (Chris), Nathan Wayne Bigelow, Victoria E. Nichols Harding (John), Catherine A. Nichols, Bobbie Jo Miller Linebach (Dru), Ashley Nichols Clark (Cale) 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephew, and special neighbors and friends whom she chose to call family, which she valued most of all.
She worked 20 years, mostly in retail sales, retiring in 1979, from The Paris Women's Clothing Store.
Jean was a faithful member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 70 years. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be sent to Cathedral Altar Society, 519 N. 10th, St. Joseph, MO 64501, Gifts will be shared with the food pantry, school, and parish needs.
With David's sudden passing, the family has chosen joint farewell services with Jean. Visitation will be at Heaton-Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MO on Friday, March 11th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 am, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. Burials will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Special thanks to nurse and friend Jane Thimesch for guiding her final care. Freudenthal Hospice's professional support and kindness was imeasurable.
"You will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory".