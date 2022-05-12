Wilma Jean Sollars 92, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in a Savannah, MO. health care center. She was born September 21, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Georgia and William "Elmer" Cunningham. She had worked at Noma Lites, Whitaker Cable, and Sherwood Medical. She loved bingo, playing the penny slot machines, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of VFW post 6760 Women's Auxiliary. Wilma was preceded in death by husband, Charles Thomas Sollars, parents, brothers, George and John Cunningham, sisters, Delora "Sis" Phoenix, and Florence "Babe" Penland. Survivors include, sons, Burt (Becky) Sollars, Saint Joseph, MO, and Charles R. (Denise) Sollars, Paola, KS, and daughter, Janice Rae (Mark) Johnson, Sedalia, MO, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brothers, Jim and Walt Cunningham, and a sister, Leah Carroll, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the St. Judes Children's Hospital.