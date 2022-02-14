Wilma Ruth Wardlow, 93

Wilma R. Wardlow, 93, of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, with family at her side.
Wilma was born on January 28, 1929, in Mound City, MO, to William Lincoln and Pauline Maude (Fries) King. They preceded her in death, she was also preceded by her husband Doyle Wardlow, her son, Donald Wardlow; later, by the love of her life, Lawrence King; 3 brothers and sister in law: William and Colleen King, Robert King, Richard King; 2 grandkids: Kathleen JoAnn and Michael Anthony (Wendy survives of the home); as well as numerous other family members
She graduated from high school in Mound City, and the family lived for 26 years on the Patterson Farm near Maitland, MO, before moving to Maryville in 1979. She had worked at the Squaw Creek Truck Plaza near Mound City; and was later a housewife. She was a Christian.
Family and God were #1 to Wilma. She was a member of the “From the Heart” Card Club; and received over 100 cards on her 92nd birthday. She liked bingo, game shows, music and music shows, embroidery, reading, animals, and knowing what was going on around her.
She is survived by her 4 sons: Terry, Tony, John (Stacey), Roy (Milynn) Wardlow; her daughter: Rose Miller; 2 adopted in heart kids: Keith Wallace and Marlena (Jose) Mink; grandsons: Jeff, Shane (Lori) , Jeremy, Randy (Amy), David (Kim & Hayley), Steven (Kayla) Travis Wardlow, Carl, Steve (Kitty), Chad (Erica) Morehouse; granddaughters: Rebecca Caroline, Christina (Clint), Kimberly (Jimmy), Jo Marie (Tony), Angela, Candace (Mike), Jennifer, Melissa, Danielle, Shelby, Marlys (Christian), Jadelyn, Emily, Elizabeth, Starlene (Alex), Ashley (Bryce), Analise, Helen, Reyna; 56 great grandkids; 8 great-great grandkids; 2 sister in laws: Shirley King, and Earlene King; and numerous nieces, cousin, friends and others who loved her.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.