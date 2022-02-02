Winifred (Estes)(Jahnke)(Schottel), 97, of St. Joseph, Mo passed away on January 25, 2022.
She was born in Rosendale, Mo on December 2nd, 1924 to the late Franklin and Mary Estes.
Winnie married Franklin P. Jahnke in 1943, passed in 1971 and later married Harvey F. Schottel in 1983, passed in 1999.
In her lifetime, she was a factory worker at Noma lights, worked for the St. Joseph School District in the kitchen at Hawthorne School and was a secretary at American Fire Extinguisher. She was an avid crocheter and an active member of the Immanual Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by brothers Eugene Estes, Frank Estes, Jr., Harold Estes, William A. Estes, Warren Estes, Jack Estes, Jesse Rhoades, and Warren Rhoades. Sisters Verlene Davis, Dorothy Randall, Audra Kemery, Alice Proper, Opal Pearce, Sylvia Richardson and Goldie Rhoades.
Survived by son, Franklin P. Jahnke (Carla), daughter, Katherine Chellew (and family), Granddaughter Jennifer Puett (Brandon), Grandson Franklin P. Jahnke III (Shilo) and Great Granddaughters Alexandria Puett and Gemma Jahnke and Sister-in-Law Audrey Jahnke (and family).
Funeral services will be at 11 am at Heaton Bowman Smith on January 31st, 2022. The family will receive friends 1 hour before services.