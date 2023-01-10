Zachary Adam Taylor

Zachary Taylor, 34, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born September 27, 1988 in St. Joseph, son of Janne (Walker) and Clarence Taylor. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 2007, and also attended Hillyard Technical Center. Zach worked at I&M Machine Shop. He was a free spirited, fun uncle, who loved music. He also enjoyed playing pool, fishing, skateboarding, and bicycling. Survivors include, his mother, Janne Otwell, father, Clarence Dean Taylor, siblings, Brad (Heather) Taylor of Agency, MO, Amanda (Eric) Fisher of Union Star, MO, Elizabeth (Trevor) Isringhausen of Jefferson City, MO, and Alexandra Taylor of St. Joseph, his girlfriend, Evony Tsovilis and her children, Yiannis and Orianna Tsovilis, his nieces and nephews, Clareece, Maylee, Joan, Wyatt, Coen, Lena, Cael, and Cai.
Mr. Taylor has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Kevin Haywood Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.