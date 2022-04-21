Zilpha Isabel (Charles) Paulman-Bush, 93 of St. Joseph, passed away at Shepherd Residential, on April 16, 2022. Isabel was born August 28, 1928 in Maryville, MO, to Arthur and Nettie Elizabeth (Rose) Charles.
She graduated from Grand Island High School and then Gard Business School. She belonged to Woodson Chapel Church, DAR, and the St. Joseph Gem and Mineral Club. She and Russell loved to travel with family to Wyoming to look for rocks in mountain streams and sandy deserts. She loved spending time in her flower garden and with her dog Brick.
She had worked in real estate sales for Century 21; Vineyard Construction Company for 20 years where she was secretary and loan closer. She retired from Blueside as a executive secretary.
She was married to Bruce Paulman in June of 1946 and he was killed in March of 1951 in an automobile accident. She then married Russell Bush in August of 1957, and he died in April 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother Glen A. Charles.
Survivors include a son Kirby Paulman (Janice); daughter Suellen Louden (James); six grandchildren Kemberly Mills (Christopher), Bruce Paulman, Will Paulman (Rachel), Lisa Myers (Kevin) Kristie Louden, Sherri Eldred (Joe); eleven great-grandchildren; niece Diana Maag (James) and many special friends.
Memorial contributions to Young Life Capernaum 3015 Felix Street Suite A, St. Joseph, MO or to the Nodaway County Historical Society would be appreciated.
Family will gather at a graveside at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.