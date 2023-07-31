Pivotal Point community help

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Christian based outreach, Pivotal Point held their ribbon cutting ceremony for their new youth program last week.
This initiative is very similar to their transitional housing adult program where the goals are to overcome homelessness and pursue self-sufficiency. Executive Director Melissa Frakes shares how the community could help out with their mission.
"We still have a few things that we need for this, if you want to go to our website. We actually have an amazon wish list. If you go to our website, you also see some of the pantry items that we need. We actually have a pantry downstairs here, in the youth building, that's not anywhere complete. And so, you can look at the website, we'll make sure we have that the list there that we want you to have. You can drop by pantry items here, there'll be someone here most all the time. My phone number is is on the website. Also, Lisa Robinson is my housing director. So pantry items, wish list items, and any financial donations also participating at the thrift shop, the thrift shops, is a huge financial part of what we do, and so shop their shop with a purpose and donate with a purpose," said Frakes
This program is for youth ages 17-20 with their main focus being on education and career goals.
The new location will be officially up and running in a few weeks at 4930 Gene Field Road.