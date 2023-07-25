 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pivotal Point ribbon cutting for the new youth program

  • Updated
  • 0

Pivotal Point ribbon cutting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Today was an exciting and emotional day for Pivotal Point transitional housing, as directors and board members continue

to build bright futures.

Pivotal Point Transitional Housing Program for youth held their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Executive Director, Melissa Frakes says, "This all started with a pilot program."

"We've been working with these students, I mean these youths for I don't know, probably close to six years, we had our first teenagers," said Frakes

This will be a new and fresh beginning for up to twelve local youth.

The programs vision is to eliminate generational homelessness and poverty one youth at a time.

Frakes says, "These are kids that have been abused and neglected and subjected to all kinds of things, you know, terrible traumas. And so, we've seen some real successes, and we just can't wait to see more."

Participants will be expected to live by the rules and guidelines. Education and Career planning will be a big part of the agenda.

"They don't have to work fast food their whole life. You know, they need skills and training. Do they need college? Is it a two year associate's degree, maybe working with someone like Altec, or Greys that would that does things like teach how to do welding and things like that," said Frakes

You can find the application to enroll in the program at pivotalpointstjoseph.org

Frank says, "That she has seen about a 60% success rate with these programs. She doesn't get caught up with those numbers because she hopes that the other 40% at least implement some of what they learned into their daily lives and then she knows that they have done their job."

If you would like to donate to their mission visit there website or their Facebook page.

