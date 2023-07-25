Pivotal Point ribbon cutting for the new youth program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Today was an exciting and emotional day for Pivotal Point transitional housing, as directors and board members continue
to build bright futures.
Pivotal Point Transitional Housing Program for youth held their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Executive Director, Melissa Frakes says, "This all started with a pilot program."
"We've been working with these students, I mean these youths for I don't know, probably close to six years, we had our first teenagers," said Frakes
This will be a new and fresh beginning for up to twelve local youth.
The programs vision is to eliminate generational homelessness and poverty one youth at a time.
Frakes says, "These are kids that have been abused and neglected and subjected to all kinds of things, you know, terrible traumas. And so, we've seen some real successes, and we just can't wait to see more."
Participants will be expected to live by the rules and guidelines. Education and Career planning will be a big part of the agenda.
"They don't have to work fast food their whole life. You know, they need skills and training. Do they need college? Is it a two year associate's degree, maybe working with someone like Altec, or Greys that would that does things like teach how to do welding and things like that," said Frakes
You can find the application to enroll in the program at pivotalpointstjoseph.org.
Frank says, "That she has seen about a 60% success rate with these programs. She doesn't get caught up with those numbers because she hopes that the other 40% at least implement some of what they learned into their daily lives and then she knows that they have done their job."
If you would like to donate to their mission visit there website or their Facebook page.