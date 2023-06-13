Police vehicle fleet increase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph City Council passed a resolution stating the intention to purchase at least ten more police vehicles.
Last month, City Council approved and appropriated $2,484,000 to order 27 new police vehicle's.
At the June 12, 2023 meeting, The City passed a bill to commit to order ten more Tahoe's using the American rescue plan act funds, upon completion of development of a fleet replacement plan that facilitates both development and maintaining a take-home car program.
When asked why this is important to our community, Taylor Crouse District 2 Council Member says, "Well for a couple different reasons. Number one, emergency response, if an officer is at home, and they decide to respond to an emergency, it's a lot easier to just go there rather than having to go down to the lhc and then head that direction. So, it could save a life by having that, but also for recruitment purposes, other departments do this, and we feel like it will help us get back to the point where we have full capacity of our force"
The cost for all 37 vehicle's will be a total of $3,404,00.
This will include the price of the vehicle and the equipment.