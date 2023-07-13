BULLYING / CYBER-BULLYING

Warning signs for bullying from stopbullying.gov:
1.) Unexplained injuries
2.) Lost or damaged clothing, books or electronics
3.) Frequent headaches or stomach aches
4.) Changes in habits such as suddenly skipping meals or binge eating
5.) Difficulty sleeping or frequent nightmares
6.) Falling grades, loss of interest in schoolwork or not wanting to go to school
7.) Sudden loss of friends or avoidance of social situations
8.) Feelings of helplessness or decreased self esteem
9.) Self-destructive behaviors such as running away, harming themselves or talking about suicide