CHILD SAFETY & HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Safety Tips for Parents
1.) Work hard to establish trust and communication with your children from day one.
2.) Don't ever leave children unattended in a vehicle, whether it is running or not.
3.) Make sure you know how to find or contact your children at all times.
4.) Have a "Call List" of emergency contacts and make sure your child knows the numbers for who to call if they can't reach you.
5.) Take an active role in your children's activities.
6.) Take the time to listen to your children when they tell you they had a bad dream. There could be a reason, trust your instincts.
7.) Talk to your children about inappropriate incidences you hear on the news and get their perspective.
8.) Question an monitor anyone who takes an unusual interest in your children.
9.) Have your children practice their most annoying scream. They may need to use it someday.
10.) Check websites for registered offenders in your neighborhood. Talk to your children about why these people should be avoided. Click here for the Missouri Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry map.
11.) Keep your family computer in a central location that is eaily monitored and avoid letting your children have interent access in unsupervised areas (i.e. computers in their bedrooms, etc.)
Safety Tips for Children
1.) Know your name, address, and phone number.
2.) Learn how and when to call 911.
3.) It's okay to be RUDE to a grown-up if you feel you are unsafe.
4.) Learn the difference between an "OKAY" secret and a "NOT OKAY" secret and beware of an adult that asks you to keep a secret from your parents.
5.)Don't let anyone on the phone or at the door know that you are home alone.
6.) Avoid shortcuts when you are walking from one place to another.
7.) Tell your parents or a trusted adult if someone is asking you to do something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Listen to you "Uh Oh" voice.
8.) Always ask your parents for permission before getting on the Internet.
9.) Never talk to people online without your parent's permission.
10.) Never fear someone else threatening you to keep a secret and not tell your parents.