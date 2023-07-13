Keeping Your Home Safe
1.) Keep the exterior of your home well lit. Light discourages break-ins and makes it easier to see criminals.
2.) Utilize motion-activated lights or keep lights on throughout the night.
3.) Make sure your windows are locked, especially windows close to the ground or basement windows.
4.) Have properly reinforced doors that use both handle and deadbolt locks.
5.) Video doorbells can deter intruders and property thefts.
6.) Don't help criminals! Lock up ladders, stackable items or tools that will help intruders to break in to your home.
7.) DO NOT STASH A KEY!
8.) Get to know your neighbors. A neighborhood watch can help protect a community and strategize for safety.
Check the St. Joseph Police Department Crime Map for crime statistics in your neighborhood