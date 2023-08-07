Public accommodations for disabled citizen's topic of interest at City Council meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Jordan Lynch attended tonight's City Council meeting to address Council on public accommodations for citizens with disabilities.
Lynch is a St. Joseph resident born blind thirty-three years ago.
Lynch spoke at tonight's City Council meeting during public comment to bring awareness to council on ways to help citizens with disabilities.
"I'm here at the city council meeting to discuss concerns that I have with the transportation around St. Joseph for those with disabilities and also discuss sidewalks in order to make the businesses more accessible to the people with disabilities," said Lynch
District One City Council Member, Madison Davis share "There are some organizations in St. Joseph that will offer transportation with individuals with two individuals with disabilities. Merrill is one Progressive Community Services is another. Deborah Bradley with our Health Department also mentioned for individuals who have disabilities, there is a process where through the Health Department and they can qualify or apply for reduced rate bus passes."
City Manager, Bryan Carter says, "Sidewalks are a constant focus and will continue to develop over time."