Rally House acclimating to new store well

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After their popular stay at the East Hills Shopping Center, Rally House has made a new home at the North Village Shoppes.
The St Joseph location has moved into a larger storefront that brings along more possibilities for its customers.
Now carrying non-local teams such as the St Louis Blues, Minnesota Vikings, New York Yankees, and even more colleges.
Despite being further from Chiefs Training Camp, they say business has not been affected. One area is now they're able to carry even more of a selection of Chiefs items.
Store workers even say that their selection of current teams may expand depending on popularity.
“Teams that we don't currently have that customers want, if they tell us we're going to like to write it down and whatever teams that we think are going to do well with a lot of requests, we're going to try to add them in. I know we're currently about to add Arkansas” said Alex a store associate.
Rally House seems to have not lost a step and is in a better position to succeed in their new store. Alex also mentioned that the store will soon have a back area that will be meant for online fulfillment in the surrounding area.
An area that was once occupied by Best Buy has now gone from blue to red, and the outlook seems green. St. Joseph residents have more of an opportunity to purchase fan sports items in town and not have to shop online.