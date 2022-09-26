Red Cross asking for blood donations this fall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is asking for the public to donate blood this fall.
"The American Red Cross, as well as some of our other blood banking partners, we experienced that typical, slow down and blood donations," said JoAnn Woody, the Executive Director of Greater Kansas City. "And so that makes increasing our blood donations coming into fall much more critical and much more important to, to really encourage our donors to get out and donate."
The Red Cross announced their first ever blood emergency status in over twenty years over the summer.
"It's looking much better, we hope that we don't get back into that very critical piece that we saw over the summer, where we actually declared a bloody emergency," said Woody. "We're really hoping that we don't face that again. But certainly, we're we're working hard to prepare for that."
One piece of the puzzle that is making it's return are blood drives. Woody said schools and businesses took a two-year pause hosting blood drives and is starting to see them return.
"We are starting to see more engagement with our school sites," Woody explained. "Again, as things are opening up, obviously, many of our school partners were very hesitant to, you know, open their doors to a broader audience. But, you know, we're really excited to see some of that starting back up again."
In partnership with Sports Clips Haircuts, all those who donate blood with the Red Cross in the month of September will automatically be entered to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience including: two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips-sponsored race of the winner’s choice, round-trip airfare for two, up to a three-night hotel stay, entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, if available, $750 gift card, plus, those who come to give by the end of the month will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, also thanks to Sport Clips. All those who come to give Oct. 1-31, 2022, will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.
The Red Cross will host a blood drive in St. Joseph on September 30 from 1 to 5 P.M. at Genesis Health Club.
To donate blood, click here.