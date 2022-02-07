Red Cross hosts blood drive for Will Walker's birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, family and friends celebrate the life of Will Walker on what would be his 17th birthday.
To honor Will, volunteers with the Red Cross and Will's family hosted a blood drive at the East Hills Shopping Center.
"I had no idea until a few days ago," said Eli White, Will's younger brother. "I was just shocked that they would do this for Will and glad that people would like to donate for other people that were just like Will."
For Eli and his mother, this is the first birthday without Will.
The Savannah, Mo. boy battled synovial sarcoma for more than seven years and passed away last November. Will's brother Eli reflects on the first birthday without him.
"(I'm) missing him a lot," said Eli. "Not being able to see him on his first birthday without him is really tough."
Throughout his life, Will received multiple blood transfusions. Volunteers at the Red Cross thought hosting a blood drive on Will's birthday would be a great way to celebrate his life.
"Having this drive is a really good way and reminder for people who are donating blood," said Evan Woods who works for the Red Cross. "That every patient that receives that blood has a story like Will's."
Not every donor knew Will or heard of his story.
Kimberly Johnson is a regular donor and volunteer with the Red Cross, she explained how she sees and understands the dire need for blood as the country is going through a national blood shortage at an emergency level.
"I'm just doing it for those people who need it," said Johnson. "If you don't have a personal story that's okay. Just donate for someone that may be a friend or family...you never know."
The Red Cross said, "This is the largest blood drive, at least in recent history, that we've had at East Hills Shopping Center. So we've got 55 people to signup to donate blood today. So to put that in perspective, our blood drives are usually around 20 people."
Eli was not able to donate in his brother's memory, but he was there to support his mom and celebrate Will's life.
"We could donate for people who need help so they could get better," said Eli.