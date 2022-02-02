Red Cross provides winter safety tips

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow is diminishing across the advisory and will come to an end by midday. Little or no additional snow is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting of snow may continue to lead to slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Wednesday evening's commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&