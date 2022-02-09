Red Cross sees record breaking donations to honor Will Walker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross announced Wednesday morning a new record of blood donations at the East Hills Shopping Center.
On February 7, the Red Cross hosted a blood drive in memory of Will Walker, collecting 54 units.
Walker battled synovial sarcoma for several years, receiving blood transfusions throughout his fight. At the age of 16, he passed on November 15, 2021.
69 donors gave blood including 34 first time donors. A potential number of 162 lives will be saved from the 54 units of blood collected.
Because of the success, the Red Cross stated they will hold two blood drives each year in memory of Will Walker. They will be on November 15 and February 7.
The Red Cross is currently in a national level of emergency for blood donations. The lowest in decades.
