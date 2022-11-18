Red Cross to host second annual blood drive in memory of Will Walker

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in the memory of Will Walker.
Will was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma when he was 9-years-old.
Will passed away on November 15, 2021.
Angie Springs from the American Red Cross said a press release that donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help celebrate a person’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to a loved one.
The blood drive will take place Tuesday, November 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Hills Shopping Center.
To donate download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: EASTHILLS, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.