Red Rally shines in stormy day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Despite the morning storm canceling some of the entertainment, Red Rally went off and seemed to be successful yet again.
Chiefs fans of all ages gathered to hear live music, shop at businesses and take in the sights on a bright day.
Megan Roach, the owner of Buzzin' Bee's Yard Signs, was able to display some of her work in Civic Center Park for a perfect photo opp. Roach said she brought her business here last year and was excited to do so again.
Other sights Saturday in the park were numerous Chiefs super fans who wore costumes to pump up the crowd.
One Chiefs super fan known as "Santa" wanted to make sure fans weren't complacent with last season's Super Bowl win.
"Checking out our fans after that super bowl win, make sure we're looking for the next one you know? Got to have the goal to get the next one and cheer out there at the field," "Santa" said.
The crowd only grew larger for the main acts of the night of Tech N9ne and Blane Howard.
It seems safe to say that Chiefs Kingdom is present and in full force in the middle of training camp and the town get together known as Red Rally.