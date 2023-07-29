Red Rally to brave elements

Per City of St. Joseph on Facebook, Red Rally will still be happening with the original start time of 1 pm despite weather conditions. The inflatable activities for kids will not be coming to Civic Center Park. That is expected to be the only change as of now. Everything else is still expected to go on as planned. We will update our communications if anything else about Red Rally is to change over the course of the day.
