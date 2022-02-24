Rev. Ecy Bullock Sr. and James Dodd join black archives hall of fame

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two new members join the Hall of Fame at the Black Archives Museum Thursday evening.
Rev. Ecy Bullock Sr. and James Dodd were honored and inducted at the St. Joseph Museums in front of family, friends and dozens of community members.
"It's wonderful to be recognized by your peers for your contributions even though it wasn't expected," said Rev. Ecy Bullock Sr., one of the Black Archives Hall of Fame inductees. "I think it's a great honor for them to nominate me and I sure appreciate them giving me this award," James Dodd added.
Bullock Sr. and Dodd are heavily involved throughout St. Joseph.
Bullock and his family own and run the Bullock Family Funeral Chapel alongwith Ashland Cemetery. He has served in numerous roles throughout the community like owning the president title for the local NAACP, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Trinity Management and Community Development Corporation.
When asked about receiving the honor tonight, Bullock Sr. said, "I think it's important for us to continue helping others and to showing them that they can achieve grater if they put their mind to it. There's a lot of talent in the black community that's been untapped and so, these individuals are the resources that can help those individuals that are coming along."
Bullock Sr. has served on the St. Joseph Symphony Board and Mosaic Hospital LTACH board. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and received and became Eagle Scout in 1981.
Currently, the reverend acts as an assistant minister at St. Francis Baptist Temple where James Dodd attends as well. He said it was an honor to be inducted alongside of him. The pair have known each other for 40 years.
James E Dodd is a lifelong resident of St. Joe and graduated from Bartlett High School, now organizing High School reunions at the center.
"I was born in 1932 so I knew quite a bit about segregation," said Dodd. I went to an all black school. And not able to eat in restaurants and go to bowling alleys and theatres. One time we had our own theatre--the Joe Theatre at 3rd and Francis. A lot of people don't remember that, but I do."
When asked about the evolution of segregation in St. Joseph and how young black people in the community can continue to make a difference, he said, "I think the main thing is having a job and working hard. It's something that you have to do. I did 38 years working for the Light and Power. It's a great thing for people to work."
Dodd is a current member of the NAACP and Testrams Clun, an African American Social Club and served four years in the United States Air Force.
The Black Archives Hall of Fame began in 2003, taking a pause in 2021 due to the pandemic. Dodd and Bullock join nearly 40 individuals.