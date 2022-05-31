Rosenthal, Frick, awardees of 2022 Women of Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After going virtual for the last two years, the 21st Annual Women of Excellence Awards will be held in-person.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the YWCA to change the way the annual event was held, but as restrictions and cases continue to decline locally and nationwide, the organization made the decision to hold this year's award ceremony at the civic arena.
The YWCA's CEO said that the event returning is important, not just as the organization's biggest fundraiser but being able to celebrate the women who have been nominated.
Two women who will be highlighted at the event are Marsha Rosenthal and Jane Frick. Both have been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement award.
"Those two women are just absolutely amazing, and they are so much fun to see together," said Tammy Killin, the CEO of the YWCA. "Just talking to them, they're such a wealth of information about our community. They're such a wealth of information on women's history in St. Joseph."
Over their many years of working and volunteering in the community, both focus on serving women, racial injustice and inequality.
Marsha Rosenthal is well versed in volunteerism throughout St. Joseph. Before retiring in 2007, Rosenthal and her husband owned a food and wine deli on the Belt Highway and provided meals to local food pantries.
Rosenthal currently serves as President for the Open Door Food Kitchen, is a founding member of Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants, and serves on numerous boards such as InterServ, Friends of the Free Clinic and others.
Rosenthal said as a community volunteer, she never dreamt she would be presented with this honor by the YWCA.
"We do it for the good of our community, to give back to our community. We have lots of hungry people. We have lots of abused women," said Rosenthal. "For the size of St. Joseph, we have so many organizations that help others. I think's that we're very fortunate in the number of volunteers and workforce, people who will take--who have the compassion and the empathy, to feel them to take care of the underprivileged."
The second nominee, Jane Frick, worked 40 years at Missouri Western State University and served as the Department Chair of English Foreign Language and Journalism for 20 years. She also spent her time at Missouri Western working with a grant to teach literacy and focus on writing to current and future teachers.
In the community, Frick spearheaded Persisterhood in 2017, a group of women developed out of the national women's movement.
"Our sisterhood wanted to stand up and say, "no, we're more than "anti" everything. We really will make the world a safer place, particularly in empowerment of women, and minorities.' And so we've done a lot locally to move those issues forward," said Frick.
The retired Missouri Western professor said she was on the board when the YWCA started. Frick said a female city council member at the time saw a need for such a thing and was able to get some funding that came into the shelter.
"I keep complaining that we're not moving fast enough, but we've moved on a long way," said Frick "It's because the Y(WCA) stuck at it and was has been at the forefront for that."
Frick serves as the Vice President of the Buchanan County Democratic Women, the Environmental Eco-Justice Organization and the NAACP. Frick also works with the Lloyd Warner Memorial Coalition to bring back the teaching history of lynching in St. Joseph.
"These two women were selected based off of their extensive career in the workplace and in volunteerism," said Killin. "It was very important that we select people that really serve our community and have that leadership and that passion. And I think we've made a great selection."
The award ceremony is scheduled for June 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Arena.