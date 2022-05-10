Running for a cause: local law enforcement participate in Torch Run to support Special Olympics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local law enforcement participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to promote and support the Special Olympics in Missouri.
The group lit the Torch of Hope and ran near Remington Nature Center and along the Missouri River Tuesday afternoon.
"This is our way of showing them that we recognize they work hard 365 days a year and we want to show them that it means a lot and we appreciate it," said Sgt. Matt Kneib who coordinated the event. "And we want to show them that we're out here to support them and help cheer them on."
"It's a lot of fun," said Justin Kamza, a first-year runner and police officer in St. Joseph. "A lot of the special Olympic athletes--they have a lot of fun, they enjoy seeing us there (Special Olympic Games). They really make it fun for us."
Other areas in Missouri will also participate in the Torch Run.