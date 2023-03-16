Salute the Badge: St. Joseph Police Officer Christopher Babb

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...20 to 30 mph northwesterly winds with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

