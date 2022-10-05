SALUTE THE BADGE: David Hart steps in as Interim Chief of Police for SJPD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new interim chief of police, David Hart, is less than a week into his new position, but is not new to the St. Joseph Police Department.
Hart has been with SJPD for 23 years and while he never had the goal of becoming the chief, he does want to help make the city and department better with his new title.
"Moving forward is, you know, work on communication across the department," said David Hart, the interim Chief of Police for the St. Joseph Police Department. "And work on making this a place where people want to come to work, and people want to be--get back, hopefully working on our staffing, so that we can get back to business as usual, providing the level of service that people come to expect from us. But really, we just want to work on making this professional organization where people want to be."
Hart says as the department starts to resolve those issues, SJPD will go back to being more competitive.
We hope that our community here, and our officers and the way we do business, will, with the salary improvements, set us apart from everyone else and draw people in."
It will be a challenging few months for Hart as he takes over former Police Chief Chris Connally's shoes.
"The hardest part has been, you know, we've obviously cut some services, people are not getting the services that they expect from us and we understand that," Hart explained. "So we try and stay engaged in communities, we still go to the community meetings, we still go to community events, we're still present in our community, because we're a part of the community. And without the community support and involvement, we don't solve crimes. So we understand that, that's one of our missions is to build those relationships, and to maintain that communication across all levels of the city."
The future is unclear for who will officially take over the department, but for now, Hart promises to be present in the community.
"I'm excited to get out in the community to be involved. Let everybody know that we are working to make things better. We're working to get our staff members up. And you know, we want to continue to be present in the community," Hart said.
The search for the next Chief of Police in St. Joseph is in the early stages.