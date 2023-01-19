Salute the Badge: Detective Greg Hickok

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For this week’s Salute the Badge, we meet Gary Hickok, a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department.
St. Joseph police detective Gary Hickok has been with the department for just shy of 20 years.
“My job is financial crimes. So I do identity theft, credit card fraud, counterfeiting,
forgeries, things like that,” Detective Hickok says.
He's seen many things in his years behind the badge and he can tell you, for those in law enforcement, sometimes your job description does not define what may be heading your way when you come to work.
“Just so happened. It was July 25, 2019. I was actually sitting in my office and always had my radio on so I kind of know what's going on out in the city. And I overheard a call about a parental kidnapping,” Hickok says.
The call was out of Sioux City, Iowa. A mom allegedly took off with her seven year old daughter and was heading toward our area.
Detective Hickok left the financial crimes behind for the moment and jumped in his car to see if he could help. Sure enough, he was right on the money.
“Drove out I-29. And just on the north side of the overpass I-29 as the emergency cut across, I pulled it in there. And I probably wasn't there a minute when just so happened that the suspect vehicle who's driving by,” Hickok says.
Cautiously, Detective Hickok pulls up close to the suspect vehicle. He doesn't want to cause a pursuit and possibly injure innocent motorists, the suspect or the child in the car.
“I just happen to get over the lane next to her and get up the side or because there was a tractor trailer in front of her. And my idea was just to kind of box her in,” Hickok says.
With the help of other St. Joseph police officers, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol. They got the suspect to pull over safely.
“When the officers got out they got her out of the car. The seven year old daughter that was in the car was pretty distraught,” Hickok says.
The hard nosed crimefighter quickly changes hats to become a concerned caregiver.
Pretty close to home I had a seven year old at the same time. With a child in safe hands detective Hickok returned to his normal role of keeping a watchful eye on Financial Crimes knowing that at any moment he could be putting his life on the line to save another.
“We don't do it for recognition, we don't do it for the pay, we don't do it for that it's just like it's something inside of us that this is what are calling,” Hickok says.