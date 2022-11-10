Salvation Army gears up for winter season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holiday season with a number of events going on.
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Starting November 11, the Salvation Army will be ringing bells outside of local grocery stores to collect money for their Red Kettle donation.
Volunteer positions are filling up fast with paid positions available additionally.
Major Ronald Key at the Salvation Army says this year's goal is to collect $109,000 of kettle donations and a total of $288,000 overall. Key is worried how inflation will effect donations this winter.
"That's always a challenge when there's inflation. We kind of kept it the same goal we had last year and we reached that goal, but just barely," Key explained. "So not knowing what it's going to be this year, we're hoping that we at least reach that goal or go above that goal. The one thing with nonprofits, when you don't hit your goal, you have to cut other things or maybe help the same people but with less money or whatever that might look like so we're hoping to reach that goal. But I've been here three years now; St. Joe has been very generous to the Salvation Army, so I expect that to happen again."
Bell ringers will not work on Thanksgiving and on Sunday's.
To donate online, click here.
Salvation Army Coat Drive
The coat drive is already in full swing with over 200 coats given out so far.
New or lightly used coats, winter hats, gloves and scarfs can be donated to the Salvation Army Warehouse on 5th and Messanie.
Doors are open Monday through Friday 9 A.M. to noon for drop off donations and pickup.
Angel Tree Program
The Angel Tree Program is accepting applications until December 9.
The program allows parents to freely shop for presents for their children at the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is migrating back to allowing the parents to pick out their own children's gifts. This change comes as the pandemic has slowed down.
"We're all looking forward to that because before it was just kind of impersonal," said Major Key. "I think it's just more exciting when they get to pick up. We know a lot of families are struggling right now. We know that when the economy and everything else that's happened the last couple of years. So we're just here to try to brighten some cheer."
Winter Shelter
The Salvation Army will have a "cold blue" policy. When the temperature reaches 10 degrees or below, the gym will be open for overnight usage upon request.
Major Key says the building is utilized as a warming and cooling shelter during regular hours throughout the entire year.
Senior Citizens Program
Limited food vouchers are available for senior citizens to use for a Christmas dinner.
Nursing Homes
The Salvation Army will purchase gifts for area nursing homes such as televisions, popcorn machines and other items.
Visit the Salvation Army St. Joseph online for more details on all upcoming events.