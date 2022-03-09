School districts feel impact on rising prices at the pump

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As gas prices continue to reach historic levels, local school districts are facing major budgeting problems.
With 95 buses covering over 70 bus routes, the St. Joseph School District is running out of gas money.
"We budget about $250,000," said Gabe Edgar, the St. Joseph School District Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations. "We've spent $209,000 of that already. So we have about $40,000 leftover."
The district will come up about two months short of the budget, "We're going to be about $50,000 over. I guess what we had budgeted, the real budget amount probably needed to be about $300,000," Edgar said.
Apple Bus Company is the current bus system the school district is contracted with. General Manager Mark Alexander of the Apple Bus Company said their policy is to fill each bus when it reaches half a tank and an idle max time of 15 minutes. Alexander said in a statement with KQ2, "we run routes as efficiently as possible to make sure we aren't wasting the school district's time and money."
All district buses run on diesel. As of Wednesday, it would cost $393.30 to fill a 90 gallon bus completely at $4.37 per gallon.
Edgar added that maintenance and other service vehicles for the district are included in the $250,000 budget with the money spent on fuel for the buses.
It's a tight budget right now for (all) school districts, said Edgar. But says there are other budgets to pull from once the fuel budget money runs out.
"The fortunate piece is what we have going on with operations as we bid our big projects," Edgar explained. "And those come in about $300,000 underbid which in turn, we would just transfer dollars from that."
Saying those bids are coming in low, but pulling from them leaves consequences for future budgeting in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
"Unfortunately, we're going to have to spend it all back on things that we originally budgeted to start with," Edgar shared. "And you're in hopes that you can build those balances and carry those over into the next year into the 22-23 budget, but that's not going to be the case in this situation on the operation side for sure, we're going to be tight."
Smaller districts are getting hit just as tight. Jay Albright, the superintendent of Mid-Buchanan R-V sent KQ2 the following statement: "We do contract our fuel and it is certainly impacting us. I just recently had to submit a budget amendment to the Board to increase the projected fuel expenditures as we had pretty much exceeded the approved budget in February."
Edgar finished with, "The good thing is the contract is service side. We don't use near as much fuel in the month of June because we do have summer school but we don't we don't run near as many routes as well."