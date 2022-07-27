Second Harvest granted $200,000 from USDA to continue efforts of the Fresh Mobile Pantry

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest welcomed USDA officials Tuesday to celebrate grant.
Recently, Second Harvest was rewarded a $200,000 grant from USDA Rural Services to continue efforts of the Fresh Mobile Pantry and to serve rural communities.
Joaquin Altoro, a USDA Administrator who works in Rural Housing Services, along with other USDA reps and state representatives, were on site to view in detail what Second Harvest in St. Joseph is all about.
Second Harvest leaders said the Fresh Mobile Pantry is the biggest program they run that directly feeds and impacts families.
"Having them here today means that they're listening to what we're saying in the rural communities, and they know that we need the assistance," said Michelle Fagerstone, the Chief Development Officer at Second Harvest.
The Fresh Mobile Pantry grew infinitely in size during the pandemic, reaching 19 counties across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. Since the pandemic has cooled down, the program has also scaled back.
The Fresh Mobile Pantry is ran 20 to 24 times per month to communities, additionally making quarterly drops at other locations.
"(We're) really excited the fact that we were able to partner with an organization like Second Harvest and give them the capacity or build their capacity to be mobile, and their ability to serve those that are in need," said Joaquin Altoro. "We are responsible for housing and rural communities and then there are community facilities. This itself is an amazing example of a community facility."
"It's going to help over the course of the three years in the overall scheme of things," said Fagerstone. "You know, our budget for the fresh mobile pantry is over a million dollars a year. So you know $65,000 helps, but we could really use for the USDA and other federal money's to come through to help feed the hungry in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas."
Fagerstone says the grant will help keep Second Harvest's number one feeding program alive for years to come.
"We need to dedicate some time and making sure that we're doing it efficiently, and that we're able to sustain ourselves for many years to come. So that has been very impressive with this organization," said Altoro.
"Moving forward, we will continue to build upon that program," Fagerstone explained." You know, I don't have a crystal ball so I can't tell you exactly what that program will look like. But we are constantly evaluating our programs looking at ways that we can improve them, looking at ways that we can be more efficient with the program and looking at ways that we can get the best product to those in need."
Second Harvest serves 19 counties; 15 in Northwest Missouri and 4 in Northeast Kansas.