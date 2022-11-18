Second Harvest helping those in need on Turkey Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Well with the Thanksgiving holiday just one week away.
One St. Joseph charity is making sure those suffering from food insecurity have all of their needs met this Thanksgiving.
Turkey Day has been a Thanksgiving staple for the past 12 years and helping those who need it most around the holidays is on the top of the priority list when it comes to serving the community.
Even if that means bracing the cold weather region wide.
"While we're here in St. Joseph on our main campus today for Turkey Day, we're actually distributing turkeys and full on meals region wide. So in total, about 1,500 families representing over 5,000 individuals, will receive the gift of a full Thanksgiving meal. The frozen turkey, a box with all the fixings, and a ton of fresh produce,” Volunteer Coordinator Andrew Foster says.
With around 1,500 families receiving their pre-Thanksgiving meal on this Turkey Day, those at Second Harvest say it's vital to remember the importance for an event such as this and to also remember those who may not be able to celebrate the holiday without it.
"Turkey Day is really important to us, because there are a lot of families in our community that we know that would not be able to have a thanksgiving dinner without this meal. so it's really important for us to be able to provide this for those families,” Communication Coordinator Mackenzie Osborn says.
If bracing the cold weather may sound like a chore to some.
Volunteers at Second Harvest say it is but an honor and a privilege to help provide for those in need.
"This year has been challenging for families, the last couple years really, it's certainly been a challenge for Second Harvest as well, but it's our privilege to seek an end to hunger, to fight food insecurity region wide, and it is such a joy to provide these meals to families for the holidays,” Foster says.