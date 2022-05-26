SJHD to host Missouri Recovery Support Specialists training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department and Buchanan County Opioid Task Force are teaming up to host a Missouri credentialing board training for Missouri Recovery Support Specialists.
The training will be June 14 -16 at the Remington Nature Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recovery support specialists are staff or volunteers that develop mentoring relationships that help people who are in recovery or considering recovery from behavioral health disorders.
The St. Joseph Health Department staff say the city is in dire need for this particular training as Buchanan County is on pace to surpass drug overdose deaths already in 2022.
Currently, there are 15 deaths in 2022 caused by drug overdose through the month of March. In 2021, there were 29 deaths total.
"So it's helping people into recovery, teaching them how to deal with the underlying causes of what led them to self medicate in the first place. And develop that dependence," said Nancy King, an educator at the St. Joseph Health Department.
King said the three-day program will impact churches, treatment facilities, family members and anyone who works closely with those suffering substance abuse or behavioral issues.
"We really need to as a community step up and see what we can do," said King. "The drug problem or the issues with mental health in our community...this is a way that people can join the cause and to help to help people out.
Registration for the training is required and the registration fee is $150 but is waived for people who live or work in the county.
To register, contact Nancy King at 816-236-1491 or email nking@stjosephmo.gov.