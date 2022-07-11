SJPD kicks off summer youth camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department kicked off their 6th annual Cops Care Youth Camp.
Kids ages 9 to 12 get to spend the week with local School Resource Officers at the St. Joseph Rec Center. They will have the opportunity to play rec games with the SRO's all week long and learn about the police officers.
"It's a fun experience to have," said camper Sawyer Spittka. "It's also a learning thing. You get to learn a lot of things about cops and stuff. It's really cool."
SRO's take off their badge for the week and spend time with St. Joseph youth teaching them a number of valuable lessons.
"That's one of the main things we do as being a resource officer--school resource officer, is teaching those kids, those are the building blocks of success," said Officer Carl Cook whos is a SRO at Benton High School and Spring Garden Middle School. "Just treating each other with respect and that can get you a long ways in life. And so far, we're seeing that the first couple hours of camp. It's going well."
Throughout the week, SJPD will bring in guest speakers at the camp, including the Special Response Team (SRT) and even the K-9 gets to enjoy some time with the kids.
Some of the campers get to experience the week their father's who are SRO's.
"I get to come here with my dad and I don't spend time with him all the time," said camper Kiya Cook, who's dad is Officer Carl Cook. "I get to see his fun side. Kinda crazy and wild."
"I'm very proud of her. She's a super athlete, and I love to watch her play, and she's also just a really good kid," said Kiya's father. "She treats the other kids with respect, and I try to teach them that and so she makes me proud."
While others have the opportunity to come back as a mentor.
"I have attended the camp for like 3 or 4 years and now I'm like a mentor," said Jaxson Shute. "If a kid feels like down on himself, you can like help him get up and stuff or you can help the kids follow the rules."
The week long camp offers more than just spending time with friends and playing kickball with local police officers, SROs at the camp take the time to building relationships and creating a strong foundation for years to come.
"Just trying to build relationships with the kids...just get on a more personal level rather than you know, with uniforms on," said SRO Cook. "We're just kind of your average Joe trying to show them that we're probably like their dads or whatever. And just to teach them a few different aspects of life."