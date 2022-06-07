SJSD looks for new strategies to retain teachers, staff in the summer months

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District prepares to lose 178 staff members over the summer according to numbers provided by the district.
St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar doesn’t expect the numbers to increase by much more come July 1 when the final fiscal year numbers will be completed.
As of June 7, SJSD reported 24 certified teachers have retired and 89 have resigned. The district added that out of the total of 178 staff members, 132 are certified and 46 are non-certified.
"Well, I think it's going to be a challenge," said Gave Edgar. "178 is a little more than normal. But I think that's the trend across Missouri and across the nation itself."
Last year, 116 teachers left the district. Since the 2015-16 school year, SJSD has averaged a 13.44% teacher turnover rate, averaging 12.4% in 2019-20 and 14.27% in 2020-21. Edgar says the district must look at new tactics to solve this nationwide problem.
"We're going to start thinking outside the box," Edgar said. "As we get together, after July one, we're going to have to start thinking about some strategies we can put in place."
Recently, SJSD offered $1,000 stipends to those returning this fall, but says money is not the only issue keeping teachers in the classroom.
"It's not the only issue that we're facing here," Edgar explained. "I think a lot of it has to do with the supports the resources that we put in the classroom for the teachers, because we're facing different challenges today."
Edgar emphasized the district needs to change their focus and think outside of the box moving forward.
"I really think we're gonna have to change our focus, figure out what types of resources and what types of supports we can give to help these teachers moving forward. And that's where I feel the financial burden is, that's where I feel that the community can come into play and help us out with some of those supports and some of those resources," Edgar said.
Come this fall, Edgar said filling teacher openings should not be an issue, saying, "I think we're going to be okay." But adding the problem will not disappear for years to come.
"It's a challenge that we're going to have to face," said Edgar. "But we're not going to use it as an excuse. We're going to do the best we can to overcome it and offer the best education kids."
Outside of teacher staffing, SJSD will focus on filling positions for para-teachers, counselors and social workers as the country continues to face mental health challenges especially among youth and providing the right education for those with special needs. The school board will meet in a work session on Wednesday, June 8 to fill those particular positions.