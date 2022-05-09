St. Joe to host fentanyl awareness event on May 10

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, the nation will participate in the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
Law enforcement and other agency leaders will host an event in St. Joseph to bring awareness to the national day down town at the Felix Street Square.
"It's huge (National Fentanyl Awareness Day event in St. Joe) because we have to get more people involved, especially parents," said Mark Puckett, the Co-founder of St. Kolbe Puckett Healing Center. "They're putting it (fentanyl) in everything, and we're going to start seeing younger people that are being affected and dying from fentanyl."
In 2022 alone, 15 people have died from drug overdose, 12 confirmed as opioid deaths and 9 linked to fentanyl as cause of death. To compare that to previous years, 29 people died of a drug overdose in St. Joseph in 2021 which marked the highest number of deaths to date. 18 of those death were opioid related and all 18 were linked to fentanyl according the St. Joseph Health Department.
"For youth age 14 to 23, that's the main target area," said Sgt. Matt Kneib, St. Joseph Police Department "I honestly think it's just that unknown. Kids just truly not grasping the concept of how dangerous this drug is and they see it as that, especially when it's in the form of a fake pill, is typically what's occurring in that age range. That unknown of how dangerous and what they're really dealing with."
Nationally, in the 12-month period ending October 2021, more than 105,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. Nearly 69,000 of those deaths involved fentanyl. In the 12-month period ending April 2021, fentanyl was the leading cause of deaths for Americans aged 18 to 45.
Local law enforcement, families who have been effected by fentanyl and other agency leaders will speak at the event on Tuesday. The goal is to bring awareness to the community and continue to educate those on the deadly drug.
Other activities such as Narcan training and vendors will take place as well.
The event is from 4 to 6 p.m.