St. Joseph Public Library Nominating Committee holds annual meeting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Public Library Nominating Committee met for their annual meeting at the downtown location.
On the Agenda, The Slate of Officers considered who would serve as President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasure.
All but one position will stay the same as the last term, with the exception of Vice President Brian Kirk, who was not re-nominated for the next term.
The Chair for the SJPL Board of Trustees Nominating Committee, Kyla Ward says, "from my understanding it was due to some comments made about his support for the LGBTQIA plus community."
"He's pretty staunch advocate and that upsets some folks and there was a campaign put together to ask him not to be reappointed," Ward said
Ward was nominated to replace Kirk as Vice President for this next years term.