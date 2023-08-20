St. Joseph School District creates heat-related precautions for the start of school this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is placing precautions for the heat with the incoming school year starting tomorrow.
For sports, they state they will be following Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines for all outside sports. Practices will occur after 6:30 pm on Monday for high school and middle school teams.
Tuesday through Thursday, only high school teams will practice early in the morning between 6:00 am and 7 am.
If the temperature meets MSHSAA guidelines Monday through Thursday, high school and middle school teams can practice after 6:30 pm.
For elementary schools, outdoor recess will be before 10 am. Afternoon recess will be held inside.
For schools with limited air conditioning, students will be rotated to gyms, libraries, and other places in the building with cooler air.
They also encourage students to have refillable water bottles, wear light-weight, breathable clothing that follows the school's dress code, and a ball cap if they are outside. They also ask parents to alert their school nurse if their child has issues relating to the heat.