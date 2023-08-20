 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

St. Joseph School District creates heat-related precautions for the start of school this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is placing precautions for the heat with the incoming school year starting tomorrow.

For sports, they state they will be following Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines for all outside sports. Practices will occur after 6:30 pm on Monday for high school and middle school teams.

Tuesday through Thursday, only high school teams will practice early in the morning between 6:00 am and 7 am.

If the temperature meets MSHSAA guidelines Monday through Thursday, high school and middle school teams can practice after 6:30 pm.

For elementary schools, outdoor recess will be before 10 am. Afternoon recess will be held inside.

For schools with limited air conditioning, students will be rotated to gyms, libraries, and other places in the building with cooler air.

They also encourage students to have refillable water bottles, wear light-weight, breathable clothing that follows the school's dress code, and a ball cap if they are outside. They also ask parents to alert their school nurse if their child has issues relating to the heat.

