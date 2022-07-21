St. Joseph Youth Alliance volunteer opportunity through Patrick Mahomes' Foundation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Youth in St. Joseph have the opportunity to make a difference in the community through a Kansas City Chief's foundation.
The St. Joseph Youth Alliance with their Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) is working with the "15 and the Mahomies" Foundation to volunteer in the community with a chance to win prizes through Mahomes' foundation.
Volunteers are asked to work 15 hours this summer through any YVC community events.
Youth ages 11 to 18 in St. Joseph can sign up and volunteer through the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.
Those involved say there are many fun prizes available and volunteer opportunities for those participating, making it a fun-filled summer.
"I believe this is the first of something like this, because everybody's just so excited and really pushing for us to support the 15 and Mahomies Foundation, along with YVC," said Misty Coyle, the Program Director of Youth Volunteer Corps at the St. Joseph Youth Alliance. "So it's just been really great, and it's awesome to see the kids so excited to want to participate, even if it's just to get the autographed item."
Coyle said youth have already been participating throughout the summer, with plenty more opportunities in the future.
The 15 volunteer hours must be complete by August 31st.
For more information, click here.